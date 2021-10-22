COVID-19 Public Advisory 22 October 2021

Please find below a COVID-19 update for the Waikato.

Changes since our last public advisory on Wednesday 20 October 2021 are provided in red.

Latest update on COVID-19 testing

There are nine new cases to report today in the Waikato region, all have been contacted and links confirmed to existing cases. Of the new cases, five were in Te Awamutu, two in Hamilton, one in Whatawhata and one in the Cambridge/Karapiro area. This brings the total number of cases in this outbreak to 73. One person is in Waikato Hospital. At this time, there are just four cases in the Waikato for which the links remain under investigation.

Location of COVID-19 cases

Location Number of cases Raglan 23 Hamilton 21 Cambridge/Karapiro 3 Kawhia 1 Te Awamutu/Kihikihi 22 Whatawhata 3 73

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out testing throughout the region, to help identify any undetected community spread of COVID-19.

Pop-up testing sites are operating today Te Awamutu, Whatawhata, Raglan and Hamilton.

The low number of locations of interest in the Waikato throughout this resurgence indicates contact has largely been limited to between individuals and in private settings rather than in public spaces where there is a greater risk of community exposure.

Waikato continues to be under Alert Level 3 which further reduces the risk of public exposure events.

Public Health investigations into the new cases are continuing. Information on locations of interest is published on the Ministry of Health website as soon as it is available: www.health.govt.nz/locationsofinterest

Total tests taken Thursday 21 October: 4476

People can also get tested on appointment at GP practices across the region, including designated GP practices that take enrolled and non-enrolled patients. See Healthpoint for a full list of options.

It is important that our testing facilities are available for those priority individuals who meet the criteria for seeking a test at this time. This allows us to rapidly investigate whether there has been any community spread.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the Healthpoint website and the Waikato DHB website, with this testing capacity available throughout this Labour Weekend.

Te Awamutu

Te Awamutu Event Centre carpark

Gorst Avenue, Te Awamutu

- Friday, 10am – 5pm

- Saturday 23 - Monday 25 October - 10am - 4pm

Whatawhata

Te Papa o Rotu Marae, 145 Māori Point Road, Whatawhata - Friday 22 October, 10am - 2pm

Whatawhata Golf Course, 50 Store Road, Whatawhata - Saturday 23 October, 10am - 3pm

Raglan

Raglan rugby grounds car park, Cross Street, Raglan

Friday, 10am - 1pm

Hamilton

Founders Theatre car park

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am - 4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am - 6pm

Te Kohao Health,

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm

GP practices

General practices across the Waikato are testing patients and designated GPs are testing non-patients also. See Healthpoint for a full list of GPs offering COVID-19 testing or call your GP to check. COVID-19 tests are free. Please ring first to make an appointment.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates is at TLA level provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is as at 2pm 21 October 2021 and is the latest data available.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 123,800 100,294 87.3% 70.8% Hauraki District 13,034 9676 76.1% 56.5% Matamata-Piako District 24,895 18,650 81.8% 61.3% Ōtorohanga District 6359 4559 73.7% 52.8% Ruapehu District 4952 3482 74.5% 52.4% South Waikato District 15,113 10,745 75.8% 53.9% Thames-Coromandel District 22,655 18,962 81.7% 68.4% Waikato District 40,430 31,942 82.2% 65.0% Waipa District 42,421 33,479 88.0% 69.5% Waitomo District 6219 4633 82.2% 61.2% Waikato region 299,881 236,425 84.0% 66.2%

Please note, there may be larger than usual change shown in the vaccination rates compared with recent data. This is because from 21 October the DHB will use a new dataset which aligns with that used at a national level and includes all individuals identified by the Ministry of Health as domiciled within the DHB catchment. Previously the DHB used the local Health Service User dataset.

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccination data

To date (as at 10.37am 22 October), 536,372 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

299,629 first doses have been administered

236,743 second doses have been administered

On Thursday 21 October, 3,406 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics

There are number of pop-up vaccination centres operating across the Waikato this week. Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

The Cambridge community vaccination centre at Cambridge Community Marae is closed from 20 October. Vaccinations will continue to be available at Cambridge Medical Centre (bookings essential via www.bookmyvaccine.nz or 0800 28 29 26) and Unichem Cambridge (offering both walk-ins and bookings). There is good capacity at both sites to support the community. Vaccinations are free wherever you go.

Mobile vaccination clinics are rolling out across the takiwā with regular visits to locations through to the end of the year. The schedule is on the Waikato DHB website and will be regularly updated with more dates and locations.

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up to date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

People can now also bus free to and from their vaccination appointment if they show proof of their booking. See busit.co.nz/vaccination for more details.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

© Scoop Media