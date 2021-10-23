Eggsceptional TradeMe Auction To Raise Money For Breast Cancer – It’s No Yolk!
Saturday, 23 October 2021, 5:16 pm
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation
With lockdown having completely scrambled Breast Cancer
Foundation NZ’s usual October (Breast Cancer Awareness
Month) fundraising, the charity has been eggsploring other
fundraising ideas. Yesterday, an eggstra-special donation
cracked open a new fundraising opportunity: bidding is now
open on the TradeMe auction of a carton of four free-range
eggs, one of which features a “nipple”.
In all
seriousness (no yolk), ongoing Covid restrictions around the
country have forced the cancellation of Breast Cancer
Foundation NZ’s two major fundraisers – the Pink Ribbon
Walks in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and the Pink
Ribbon Street Appeal in Auckland.
“We expect to lose
more than $500,000 in income as a result of lockdown –
money that would usually help fund breast cancer education,
research and patient support,” said BCFNZ chief executive
Ah-Leen Rayner. “This is no eggsaggeration, we're
scrambling for funds and really need help. Please, buy our
eggs!”
The auction (https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/food-beverage/fresh-produce/listing/3314658473?bof=f94m0Cco
) is for one four-pack of mixed grade Otaika Valley Premium
Free Range Eggs – expiry date Wednesday 27 October. They
can be picked up from Parnell, Auckland or can be couriered
at the buyer's risk (omelette,
anyone?).
