Driver in hit and run incident identified
Sunday, 24 October 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have identified the driver involved in a hit and run
incident in
Hamilton early on Saturday morning.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and at this
stage no charges have
been laid.
The victim
remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Police
want to thank those members of the public who came forward
with
information in relation to this incident.
We
would still like to hear from anyone who may have
information which could
assist our enquiries, who has not
yet spoken to us.
If you can help, please call 105
and quote file number
211023/7765.
