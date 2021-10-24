Driver in hit and run incident identified

Police have identified the driver involved in a hit and run incident in

Hamilton early on Saturday morning.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and at this stage no charges have

been laid.

The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police want to thank those members of the public who came forward with

information in relation to this incident.

We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information which could

assist our enquiries, who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 211023/7765.

