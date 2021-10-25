Crash on SH2, Remutaka Hill - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH 2 near the summit of

Remutaka Hill.

Police were notified of the single-car crash just after 7pm.

There are no reported injuries however the southbound lane is completely

blocked on the Wairarapa side of the summit.

Motorists are advised to delay their travel.

© Scoop Media

