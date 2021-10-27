Update - Māngere homicide on 16 October
Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 6:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau
CIB:
Counties Manukau Police have continued investigating
the death of a man on 16
October, who died after arriving
at Middlemore Hospital with critical
injuries.
Misiona
Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died following a
shooting
incident which occurred earlier on Massey Road
in Māngere.
As a result of further enquiries Police have
today arrested a second man, a
31-year-old, and charged
him jointly with murder.
The arrested man will appear in
the Manukau District Court tomorrow.
This follows the
arrest of another 31-year-old man, who was arrested
last
week after he came to the Police to hand himself
in.
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan says Police
are not looking for
anyone else in connection with this
incident.
As the matter is now before the courts, Police
are not in a position to
comment further at this
time.
