50 Infringements Following Porirua Tangi

Kapiti-Mana Area Prevention Manager Inspector Nick Thom:

Police have issued 50 infringement notices for riding dangerously on a

vehicle following a tangi in Porirua last month.

The large funeral procession on Monday 11 October caused significant

disruption to traffic with a number of vehicles driven in a dangerous manner.

At the time, two people were arrested and four vehicles impounded.

Police continue to make enquiries into other possible offending and are not

ruling out further enforcement action.

A second, unrelated tangi is expected to take place in Porirua on Wednesday.

Police respect the mourners’ wish to grieve and will be monitoring the

event to ensure public safety.

Enforcement action will be considered if required, however Police urge those

involved to be considerate of other road users and adhere to alert level

restrictions.



