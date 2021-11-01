50 Infringements Following Porirua Tangi
Monday, 1 November 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Kapiti-Mana Area Prevention Manager Inspector Nick
Thom:
Police have issued 50 infringement notices for
riding dangerously on a
vehicle following a tangi
in Porirua last month.
The large funeral procession on
Monday 11 October caused significant
disruption to
traffic with a number of vehicles driven in a dangerous
manner.
At the time, two people were arrested and four
vehicles impounded.
Police continue to make enquiries
into other possible offending and are not
ruling
out further enforcement action.
A second, unrelated
tangi is expected to take place in Porirua on
Wednesday.
Police respect the mourners’ wish to
grieve and will be monitoring the
event to ensure
public safety.
Enforcement action will be considered
if required, however Police urge those
involved to
be considerate of other road users and adhere to alert
level
restrictions.
