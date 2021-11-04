New Name And New Look For Revered Velodrome

Cambridge’s internationally-renowned velodrome has a new name and a new logo.

In recognition of the significant and ongoing financial support received from Grassroots Trust, the Home of Cycling Board has agreed to rename the velodrome the Grassroots Trust Velodrome, complete with a new logo and fresh new signage.

In recognition of the ongoing support from Grassroots Trust, The Home of Cycling Charitable Trust announce the renaming of the iconic Cambridge based velodrome, now known as Grassroots Trust Velodrome. Left to right - Martin Bradley, Executive Chairman Grassroots Trust, Scott Gemmill, General Manager Home of Cycling Charitable Trust, and Tim Wood, Managing Director Maxserv

General manager Scott Gemmill said the change is a “natural progression” for both organisations.

“Grassroots Trust has been with the velodrome right from the very beginning, even before our doors opened. They have been a long time supporter of our junior programme so it’s terrific to have them front and centre so we can showcase a key supporter.’

“Grassroots is not an organisation that seeks recognition in the traditional sense. But we wanted to rename the facility because it’s something we can do to show our apprecation of their long-term support.”

Gemmill said the organisation will continue to work closely with Grassroots.

“We’ll be very upfront about how we are performing and growing as a community-focused facility,” he said.

“In addition to supporting New Zealand’s elite cyclists, community use of the velodrome has grown from an average of 1,300 users per month in 2014 to more than 2,700 users per month now. Plus we’re seeing roughly 60,000 visitors per year using our track, the gym, doing tours or coming here for events or functions.”

“We’re seeing more people from the wider community use the facility in all sorts of ways which is exactly what was intended and I’m really proud of that.”

Grassroots Trust executive chair Martin Bradley said Grassroots Trust has been a funder of the Home of Cycling since its inception.

“We are grateful to be offered the naming rights to the velodrome as a consequence of our support. The home of cycling is doing fantastic work with cycling and in the community space which is unique for such a facility.”

Gemmill said the new website is in place at www.velodrome.nz and the signage to reflect the new name and logo would in place by early December.

