Porirua Chamber Calls On Waka Kotahi To #ReleaseTheDate

Porirua deserves certainty on the opening date for Transmission Gully, said the Porirua Chamber of Commerce today.

"The deadline has already moved from Easter to Christmas 2020. Now, almost a year on, Porirua residents are no closer to knowing when Transmission Gully will open," said Hamish Mexted, Porirua Chamber Chair.

"As motorists face traffic delays in the coming weeks with further works, they need to be able to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

"The project also needs the accountability of a further date to ensure progress isn’t pushed indefinitely into the future. Porirua has already had to wait 12 years - some could argue over 100 years - for Transmission Gully to open.

"The only solution is for the government to release the date to the public."

#ReleaseTheDate

