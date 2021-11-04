Porirua Chamber Calls On Waka Kotahi To #ReleaseTheDate
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Porirua Chamber of Commerce
Porirua deserves certainty on the opening date for
Transmission Gully, said the Porirua Chamber of Commerce
today.
"The deadline has already moved from Easter to
Christmas 2020. Now, almost a year on, Porirua residents are
no closer to knowing when Transmission Gully will open,"
said Hamish Mexted, Porirua Chamber Chair.
"As
motorists face traffic delays in the coming weeks with
further works, they need to be able to see some light at the
end of the tunnel.
"The project also needs the
accountability of a further date to ensure progress isn’t
pushed indefinitely into the future. Porirua has already had
to wait 12 years - some could argue over 100 years - for
Transmission Gully to open.
"The only solution is for
the government to release the date to the
public."
#ReleaseTheDate
