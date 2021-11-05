Update: New Lynn Homicide Investigation

The homicide investigation underway in New Lynn is continuing this afternoon.

Residents in the New Lynn and Green Bay areas will have noticed an increase Police presence as we have responded to the incident on Great North Road earlier today.

Police cordoned a section of Cliff View Road in Green Bay and were conducting enquiries at addresses within that area, with support from members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

No arrests were made at this location, however there will still be a Police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.

Waitematā CIB have stood up an investigation team to piece together what has occurred today and to hold the person/s responsible to account.

There are numerous enquiries currently underway and the scene examination on Great North Road is also continuing.

Police will be examining CCTV footage as part of our enquiries as well as conducting area canvases.

We continue to ask anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact Police.

Those people can contact 105 quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB

