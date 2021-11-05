Update: New Lynn Homicide Investigation
Friday, 5 November 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The homicide investigation underway in New Lynn is
continuing this afternoon.
Residents in the New Lynn
and Green Bay areas will have noticed an increase Police
presence as we have responded to the incident on Great North
Road earlier today.
Police cordoned a section of Cliff
View Road in Green Bay and were conducting enquiries at
addresses within that area, with support from members of the
Armed Offenders Squad.
No arrests were made at this
location, however there will still be a Police presence in
the area as our enquiries continue.
Waitematā CIB
have stood up an investigation team to piece together what
has occurred today and to hold the person/s responsible to
account.
There are numerous enquiries currently
underway and the scene examination on Great North Road is
also continuing.
Police will be examining CCTV footage
as part of our enquiries as well as conducting area
canvases.
We continue to ask anyone with information
that will assist our investigation to contact
Police.
Those people can contact 105 quoting the file
number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously
on 0800 555 111.
Attributed to Detective Inspector
Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā
CIB
