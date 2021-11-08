Update: Operation Stack
Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, Christchurch CIB:
Canterbury Police have now arrested three more people
following the death of
Connor Whitehead in Casebrook on Friday night.
A 32-year-old man was arrested at a Burnside
residential address last night
following the execution of a search warrant. He is assisting Police with
their enquiries.
Two women, aged 36 and 43, have been arrested
and charged with accessory
after the fact to murder. They will also appear in the Christchurch District
Court today.
The 46-year-old man arrested on Saturday night is
also due to appear today
facing one charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
Officers continue to investigate
this incident and are actively seeking one
other person we believe was involved in Connor’s death.
That person
is aware they are being sought and we encourage them to
come
forward and speak with Police.
Anyone who has any
information which may assist is asked to contact Police
on
105 and quote event number P048523046.
Information
can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers
on
0800 555 111.
Statement on behalf of Connor’s family:
We are devastated by Connor's death and still
trying to come to terms with
what has occurred. We are in shock and want answers about what happened to
our beloved son, brother, and friend. The magnitude of this senseless loss
hasn't begun to sink in.
We are grateful for the
outpouring of love and support we have received, and
the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.
Connor was dearly loved, and his passing has left a
huge hole in our lives.
He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright
future ahead of him.
Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated
with, the people who are
responsible for his death.
We
would like to thank emergency services for their response on
Friday night
and their ongoing support.
We ask for
privacy at this time as we grieve and process the tragic
loss of
Connor. We ask that the media respect this and do not contact us. Any further
queries should be directed to the Police Media Team.