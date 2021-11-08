Update: Operation Stack

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, Christchurch CIB:

Canterbury Police have now arrested three more people following the death of

Connor Whitehead in Casebrook on Friday night.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at a Burnside residential address last night

following the execution of a search warrant. He is assisting Police with

their enquiries.

Two women, aged 36 and 43, have been arrested and charged with accessory

after the fact to murder. They will also appear in the Christchurch District

Court today.

The 46-year-old man arrested on Saturday night is also due to appear today

facing one charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Officers continue to investigate this incident and are actively seeking one

other person we believe was involved in Connor’s death.

That person is aware they are being sought and we encourage them to come

forward and speak with Police.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact Police on

105 and quote event number P048523046.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.



Statement on behalf of Connor’s family:

We are devastated by Connor's death and still trying to come to terms with

what has occurred. We are in shock and want answers about what happened to

our beloved son, brother, and friend. The magnitude of this senseless loss

hasn't begun to sink in.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and

the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.

Connor was dearly loved, and his passing has left a huge hole in our lives.

He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright

future ahead of him.

Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are

responsible for his death.

We would like to thank emergency services for their response on Friday night

and their ongoing support.

We ask for privacy at this time as we grieve and process the tragic loss of

Connor. We ask that the media respect this and do not contact us. Any further

queries should be directed to the Police Media Team.

© Scoop Media

