UPDATE: Protest Action At Auckland's Northern Boundary
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have cleared a group of protestors who were
blocking a checkpoint operating at Auckland’s northern
boundary this morning.
Around 50 protestors arrived
from the northern side of the boundary on State Highway 1 at
Te Hana.
Traffic in both directions was blocked for
more than an hour by protestors and some of their
vehicles.
Overall it has caused more than three hours
of disruption to members of the public going about their
lawful business.
While the road was blocked Police
have attempted to engage with this group and a number of
vehicles were towed in order to clear the roadway.
The
actions of protestors required our staff to physically
intervene to move them off the road. In the process one of
our offices has been bitten by an as yet unidentified
protestor.
Actions like this are totally avoidable and
poses unnecessary risk to our staff who are simply trying do
their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
All
protestors have dispersed from the checkpoint and we will
continue to monitor for any further activity
today.
Our priority today was to ensure this vital
border checkpoint could continue to operate so that members
of the public with border exemptions could go about their
lawful business.
Police would like to thank those
people who were impacted by today’s disruptions for their
patience and understanding.
Attributed to
Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District
Commander
