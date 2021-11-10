Update: Fatal Crash, Kuku

Police can confirm four people died in yesterday’s fatal crash on State Highway 1, Kuku.

Police are making enquiries to identify the individuals involved and have contacted their next of kin.

Our thoughts are with them at this time.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and Police would like to hear from any witnesses that may have information that could assist our enquiries.

In particular, we'd like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the road at that time of the crash that may have dash cam footage.

Anyone who has any information that could assist Police is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211109/3758.

