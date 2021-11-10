Police Searching For Missing Sandringham Woman
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to
the public for sightings of missing woman Cindy Li, from
Sandringham.
Cindy, aged 70, has been missing since
yesterday morning.
Police were notified last night
after she left an address on Tranmere Road on foot and
failed to return.
Police believe she may be in the
wider Auckland City area and are currently carrying out a
number of enquiries in efforts to locate her.
Cindy
was last seen wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, long track
pants and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Cindy should
call 111.
Anyone with any information about her
whereabouts or movements since yesterday morning should
contact 105, quoting file number
211110/4026.
