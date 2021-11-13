Fatal Crash, Renwick
Saturday, 13 November 2021, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Renwick this
morning.
The crash, on an unnamed road near the
intersection of State Highway 6 and
State Highway 62, was
reported to Police at 10.40am.
No other vehicles were
involved.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are under
way.
