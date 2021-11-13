Serious Crash, SH 1, Lichfield - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 13 November 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH 1, Lichfield.
The two vehicle crash near Ngutuwera
Stream Bridge was reported to Police at
around
2pm.
The road is closed near the crash site and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
Updates will
be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more