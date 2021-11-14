Serious crash - Papaiti Road, Whanganui - Central
Sunday, 14 November 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Papaiti Road near
Whanganui.
The single vehicle
crash was reported to Police at 11.10am.
Initial
information from the scene indicates that the two occupants
of the
car are seriously injured.
Diversions
are being put in place and motorists are asked to follow
the
directions of emergency services staff.
