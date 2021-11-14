Name release: Fatal crash, Lichfield, Tokoroa
Sunday, 14 November 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the driver who died
following a crash on
SH 1, Lichfield, north of Tokoroa
yesterday.
She was Carol McKenzie, aged 43, of
Putaruru.
Police would like to extend their sympathies to
their family and friends.
Enquiries into the cause of the
crash are
ongoing.
