Name release: Fatal crash, Lichfield, Tokoroa



Police can now release the name of the driver who died following a crash on

SH 1, Lichfield, north of Tokoroa yesterday.

She was Carol McKenzie, aged 43, of Putaruru.

Police would like to extend their sympathies to their family and friends.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

