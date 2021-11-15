Homicide Investigation Launched Following Death In Swanson

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā District Police:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 65 year old man at an address in Swanson over the weekend.

A 31 year old male has been arrested and charged with assault and is expected to appear in Waitākere District Court today.

We cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

The victim and male arrested are known to each other.

A scene investigation is continuing today.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call Police on 105,

quoting file number 211113/5842.

Our thougths and sympathies are with the victim's family at this difficult

time.

© Scoop Media

