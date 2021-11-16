Charges Laid Over Death Of Toddler In Weymouth
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:
Counties Manukau Police have charged two people
in relation to the suspicious
death of two-year-old Arapera Fia.
A man and a woman were arrested yesterday
as a result of extensive enquiries
by officers from Counties Manukau CIB following Arapera’s tragic death on 1
November, 2021.
A 21-year-old man has been
charged with Murder and a 21-year-old woman has
been charged with Manslaughter.
Both are due to appear in the Manukau District Court this morning.
Detective
Inspector Warrick Adkin says Police are not seeking anyone
else in
relation to Arapera’s death.
“I want to
acknowledge the hard work and perseverance by the
investigation
team that has resulted in these arrests.
“Investigations involving the suspicious
deaths of children have a profound
effect on the whānau and our wider community. Often these investigations can
be impeded by members of the whānau failing to come forward with information
or cooperating with Police.
“I want to acknowledge Arapera’s whānau
who have cooperated and assisted
Police throughout this investigation. I also want to acknowledge those within
our community who came forward with information.
“We all have a responsibility to
protect our most vulnerable to prevent
these tragedies.”
As the matter is before the courts,
Police are not in a position to
comment
further.