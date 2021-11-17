John Luxton Remembered As A Great Leader Of The Waikato River Authority

The Waikato River Authority has paid tribute to Hon John Luxton, its founding Crown Co-Chair, who passed away in Wellington today.

Mr Luxton was Crown Co-Chair for ten years.

Authority Chief Executive, Bob Penter, says John Luxton made an immense contribution to the establishment of the Waikato River Authority and was instrumental in setting a course for a restored and protected awa.

“John will leave a massive legacy in a number of areas, but we know that he was especially pleased of the role he had at the Waikato River Authority and at the positive difference he was able to make. One of John’s major achievements at the River Authority was establishing a long-term investment fund to ensure work to restore the river and the wider catchment could carry on for future generations,” says Mr Penter.

Waikato River Authority Crown Co-Chair Paula Southgate and River Iwi Co-chair Tipa Mahuta say there is no doubt that John Luxton’s leadership set a platform for the future wellbeing of the Waikato and Waipā rivers.

The Authority recently presented Mr Luxton with a tokotoko gift to mark his contribution to the Authority. The presentation was made at his home in Wellington. The tokotoko (carved walking stick) is a symbol of a leader, a chief, someone to be revered and respected for the knowledge they hold and share with their people.

The Co-Chairs say the gift of a tokotoko was extremely appropriate.

Hon John Luxton with his tokotoko, presented to him by the Waikato River Authority earlier in 2021. The tokotoko was carved by Wikuki Kiingi who was trained by his Uncle Inia Te Wiata, who was in turn trained by his father Inia Te Wiata (Snr), all master carvers for the Kiingitanga.

