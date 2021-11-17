Further Arrest In Dunedin Homicide
Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Dunedin Police have made a further arrest in relation to
a homicide investigation, which was launched after a body
was located at a Glenleith property on 8 October
2021.
A 47-year-old woman is due to appear in the
Dunedin District Court today after being arrested and
charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
The
homicide investigation is
ongoing.
