Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult Delighted At Auckland Border Announcement

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult applauded Central Government’s significant announcements aimed at reconnecting Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland with the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I’m delighted for Aucklanders who now have some certainty. Knowing those that are fully immunised or return a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be able to travel freely outside of Auckland for any reason will be a huge lift and a great relief. They’ve put in the hard yards with months of lockdown and high-level restrictions and I applaud the Prime Minister for delivering on her commitment to get Aucklanders moving to enjoy the festive and summer season ahead.”

“Having the new COVID-19 Protection Framework in place will also give people outside of Auckland some assurance that they can comfortably welcome visitors with every aspect of this new traffic light system working to minimise any impact or spread in the community. This also gives confidence for businesses in prime destinations such as Wānaka, Arrowtown and Queenstown that they can start planning for a busier summer period.”

The 15 December date for Auckland residents to start travelling further afield coincides with the introduction of the requirement for any travellers on Air New Zealand domestic flights to be fully vaccinated or return a negative test within 72 hours. Government has also confirmed it has made provision for inter-island ferries to apply the same restrictions, providing further consideration for South Island communities and businesses.

Mayor Boult also took the opportunity to acknowledge the district’s communities and the efforts made by the majority to get vaccinated and protect what we love.

“The Queenstown Lakes District has now surpassed the 90% fully immunised, that’s doubled jabbed, milestone making us the first area in Aotearoa New Zealand to hit and go beyond that goal. That is a testament to the fine folk of the Queenstown Lakes and their commitment to one another. You have all risen to the challenge and taken that step to protect our way of life, our economy, and our whānau and friends. I congratulate and thank each and every one of you.”

Mayor Boult encouraged anyone hesitating for a second jab, or booking their first appointment, to speak to a medical professional regarding their concerns without delay.

“Whilst we’re leading the way in vaccinations, I know we can still do more and make this an outstanding summer for our communities, for our local businesses, and for our visitors.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 