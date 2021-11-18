Crash, Lewis Pass Road



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation

The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status

People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>