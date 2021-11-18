Crash, Lewis Pass Road
Thursday, 18 November 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on Lewis
Pass Road, west of Hanmer Springs Road.
Police were
notified of the single-vehicle crash, involving a car towing
a caravan, at about 10:20am.
There are no reported
injuires however the road is completely blocked and traffic
is unable to pass.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area or expect
delays.
