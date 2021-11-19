Housing Trust Engages Experts For Tewa Banks Sustainability Review

The goal to build energy-efficient affordable housing is a step closer to reality for the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT), with sustainability experts appointed.

QLCHT has engaged The Urban Advisory (TUA) and Re/volve Energy to review its current masterplan for the 68-lot Tewa Banks development in Arrowtown, in an effort to build energy efficient housing that results in a lower carbon footprint.

In August QLCHT made a decision to challenge its own urban design practice by seeking out specialists to help create affordable sustainable housing for future generations.

QLCHT chair Andrew Blair says the Trust was delighted to receive 11 responses, with the joint tender from TUA and Re/volve Energy selected due to the strong technical capabilities and depth of experience both parties offered.

TUA are urban strategists who specialise in regeneration and housing strategy, and work alongside clients and communities to deliver neighbourhoods and built-environment projects.

Re/volve Energy specialise in a range of technologies including photovoltaics, battery storage, EV charging, thermal storage, and demand control technologies, with a focus on determining the right solution for each project, reducing long run costs and carbon emissions.

The review is now underway and Blair expects this to be finalised in February 2022.

“QLCHT is committed to building affordable housing that has a positive impact on the planet,” he says. “We look forward to receiving the recommendations to incorporate this into Tewa Banks, and with an informed approach to all future investment in community housing.”

© Scoop Media

