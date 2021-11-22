Kāpiti Coast District Libraries Teamed Up With Skinny Jump

From today Skinny Jump is part of the Kāpiti Coast District Libraries whānau. The service provides affordable broadband to Kāpiti homes via a flexible prepaid service.

“Everyone deserves equal access to the internet, and we don’t want to leave anyone in our community behind,” says Ian Littleworth, Manager Libraries and Cultural Services.

“COVID-19 has shown us just how important digital access is when the whole county is in lockdown. All of a sudden everything is digital, from ordering groceries online to ‘going’ to school.

“We know that cost can be a barrier to getting a broadband connection at home and we want to do all we can to narrow the digital divide in our community.”

Mr Littleworth says this is the reason why Kāpiti Coast District Libraries has partnered up with Skinny Jump.

Skinny Jump is a flexible prepaid broadband service without contracts or credit checks. The modem is free of charge and data can be bought for as little as $5 for 30GB to a maximum of 150GB for $25 per month.

This service is for people in the Kāpiti Coast community who don’t have a broadband connection at home because cost is a barrier.

“We’re really excited to roll this service out and help those in our community who at are at risk of digital exclusion.”

More information about the Skinny Jump service and eligibility criteria can be found on the Council’s website at https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/libraries/my-library/skinny-jump/ and on the Skinny Jump website https://www.skinny.co.nz/jump

Skinny Jump will be available in all Kāpiti Coast District Libraries from Monday, 22 November 2021.

© Scoop Media

