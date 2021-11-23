Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikanae By-election Chance To Sample Local Government

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

A resignation from the Waikanae Community Board has opened up a seat for a new member, providing the prefect opportunity for someone to have a taste of local government.

Following the resignation of Waikanae Community Board member Margaret Stevenson-Wright, the Kāpiti Coast District Council is required to run a by-election to fill the vacancy.

Nominations for the by-election open on 24 November and will close on 22 December. Voting papers will be delivered to eligible voters on 26 January 2022, and voting will close on 17 February 2022.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Electoral Officer Katrina Shieffelbein says with local government elections to take place in the latter part of 2022 this is a chance for those interested in joining a community board to try it out without having to make a three year commitment.

“Community Boards are an important part of local democracy and we encourage anyone who has an interest in representing the interests of and advocating on behalf of the Waikanae community to get in touch with the Council,” Ms Shieffelbein says.

The Waikanae Community Board covers an area from Waikanae Downs in the south through to parts of Te Horo in the north, and Reikorangi.

“Electoral rolls will be made available at council service centres for electors to check they are enrolled and their details are correct,” Ms Shieffelbein says.

Nomination papers are available during normal business hours from:

· the Kāpiti Coast District Council offices, 175 Rimu Road, Paraparaumu;

· Paraparaumu Library, 9 Iver Trask Place, Paraparaumu;

· Waikanae Service Centre/Library, 9 Mahara Place, Waikanae;

· by phoning Council’s call centre on 04 296 4700 or 0800 486 486

· by accessing www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/byelection

Nominations of candidates must be in the hands of the electoral officer or an electoral official at the Council Offices, 175 Rimu Road, Paraparaumu no later than 12 noon on Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

