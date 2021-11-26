2022 Southland A&P Show Cancelled

The Southland A&P Association Executive Committee has made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Southland A&P Show, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty around the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and we have not only an individual responsibility but a collective responsibility to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of all parties is taken into consideration.

The committee are mindful of the need to ensure the viability of the Association and Show for future years.

We are devastated that the efforts by our hardworking committee cannot come to fruition for our 2022 show however we look forward to planning with more certainty for 2023.

Paula Bell

President

“It’s a huge loss. We can only hope we get back to some kind of normality in the next year and the event will return in full swing in 2023.”

“We’re absolutely gutted that it’s come to this but with a nationally significant event of this magnitude, it’s the right thing to do.

“The Government’s new traffic light system policy is mandatory for events to follow but it creates uncertainty, making it difficult to plan ahead. It doesn’t guarantee competitors and spectators will be able to travel from out of region to the event. We also foresee changes will be required in some of our management systems including ticketing, registration, security, and include alterations to infrastructure.”

The committee did consider postponing the event or reducing the size to include only some of the racing program, but in the end, cancelling was seen as the only option available.

“We know the Southland community will be disappointed the event has been cancelled. We receive a lot of support to execute the Burt and in turn support a lot of business and community groups.

Having the motorcycle community pilgrimage their way south from as far as Cape Reinga to soak up the Burt experience, watch the races, socialise at the rally, catch up and tell a few yarns is all part of the experience.”

Great South GM Tourism and Events Bobbi Brown said the cancellation was totally understandable but would have a significant impact on the Southland economy.

When the Government provides clarity to the events sector, the Burt Munro Committee will begin preparations for the 8 – 12 February 2023 event, Mr Hyde said.

For more information about the Burt Munro Challenge visit: https://southlandnz.com/event/burt-munro-challenge

