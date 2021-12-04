Investigation Underway In Sydenham

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson:

Police are investigating a serious assault in Sydenham this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue

at about 2am after a man was located with serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Enquiries are underway to establish what happened and who was responsible.

A scene examination is underway in the carpark area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event

number P048837013.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

