Investigation Underway In Sydenham
Saturday, 4 December 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson:
Police are
investigating a serious assault in Sydenham this
morning.
Emergency services were called to the
Countdown carpark on Moorhouse Avenue
at about 2am after
a man was located with serious injuries.
He was
transported to hospital where he remains in a critical
condition.
Enquiries are underway to establish what
happened and who was responsible.
A scene examination
is underway in the carpark area.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote
event
number P048837013.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
