Fatal Crash - Wyndham, Southland

Saturday, 4 December 2021, 6:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash in Wyndham, Southland, last
night.

Police were called to the scene on Wyndham Road at 11.08pm where a vehicle
had rolled into a paddock.

The sole occupant has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended and examined the scene.

Police are making further inquiries and are appealing for any witnesses who
may have seen a dark-coloured Mazda ute travelling Wyndham Road at the time.

If you have witnessed anything please contact Police on 105 and quote the
file number 211204/5529.

