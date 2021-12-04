Fatal Crash - Wyndham, Southland

One person has died following a serious crash in Wyndham, Southland, last

night.

Police were called to the scene on Wyndham Road at 11.08pm where a vehicle

had rolled into a paddock.

The sole occupant has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended and examined the scene.

Police are making further inquiries and are appealing for any witnesses who

may have seen a dark-coloured Mazda ute travelling Wyndham Road at the time.

If you have witnessed anything please contact Police on 105 and quote the

file number 211204/5529.

