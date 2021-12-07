Southern District Police Ramps Up The Work For Safer Summer Roads
Police are reminding people that as summer and the party season gets
underway, there is even more reason for people to take extra care with their
driving and not take risks.
Acting
Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector James Ure says Police
will have
a presence on southern roads right throughout the summer, to help ensure
everyone gets to their destination safely.
“There is one key
message for drivers: if you drink alcohol, don’t
drive.
It’s that simple.”
In the last
weekend of November there was a series of coordinated
and
targeted checkpoints throughout the region, providing a clear indication to
motorists of what to expect as Police try to keep roads safer, and free of
impaired drivers.
“Drivers can expect to
be stopped and tested anytime,
anywhere,”
Inspector Ure says.
On Saturday
November 27, road policing teams conducted four
checkpoints
around Dunedin city.
More than
700 drivers were stopped over the course of the evening,
with 40 of
those found to have consumed alcohol, and four over the legal limit.
“We are going to do
all we can to make a positive impact on our roads
by
targeting those who think they can drink and drive, particularly as we lead
up to the Christmas break.
“This means a more intensive approach to our
breath testing checkpoints,
moving from place to place quickly, and in all manner of locations.”
There were also patrols and checkpoints
in Southland and Central Otago in the
last weekend of November.
Checkpoints in Wanaka, Roxburgh, Albert
Town, and Cromwell stopped a total of
748 vehicles for breath testing, with nine drivers processed for being over
the legal limit.
Across Southland, more
than 500 vehicles were stopped during the
weekend,
followed by three further checkpoints on Tuesday which stopped 765 vehicles.
New equipment is
helping with this intensification, with staff making
good
use of the new Mobile Road Safety Bases across the district.
“These bases are terrific – staff
are able to deploy in them, set up a
checkpoint within minutes and get through a large number of tests, before
packing down quickly and moving to the next spot.”
Police continued their operation in the first
weekend of December, reminding
drivers that we can be anywhere, anytime.
This weekend across Central
Otago and Dunedin, Police stopped 666 drivers,
19
of whom were over the legal limit.
In one
incident near Alexandra a vehicle was reported swerving
across the
road and involved in several near misses. Police stopped the vehicle and the
driver blew an Excess Breath Alcohol reading of 400 micrograms. The limit for
drivers over 20 years old is 250.
In Invercargill, Police conducted 14 checkpoints
and stopped over 3000
vehicles between Tuesday and Saturday. Eleven people blew Excess Breath
Alcohol readings.
Southern District Police will continue to
intensify the use of high-volume
checkpoints to reduce the severe impacts caused by motorists driving under
the influence of alcohol.
Police remain
focused on changing four main behaviors (RIDS:
restraints,
impairment, distraction, speed) which contribute to death and injury on our
roads as a result of people driving too fast for the conditions, driving
while impaired (by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue), driving while distracted
(including using a cell phone) and not being properly restrained.
“We
want to make it clear that if you’re drinking, don’t
drive.
Instead, plan ahead and arrange for an alternative means of transport. No
motorist should be driving impaired – whether that is from alcohol, drugs,
or fatigue.”
“We do this to keep
people safe. Especially coming into Christmas
we
don’t want any family to have spend the holiday season grieving for a loved
one.”