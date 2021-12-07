Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southern District Police Ramps Up The Work For Safer Summer Roads

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police are reminding people that as summer and the party season gets 
underway, there is even more reason for people to take extra care with their 
driving and not take risks.

Acting Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector James Ure says Police will have 
a presence on southern roads right throughout the summer, to help ensure 
everyone gets to their destination safely.

“There is one key message for drivers: if you drink alcohol, don’t drive. 
It’s that simple.”

In the last weekend of November there was a series of coordinated and 
targeted checkpoints throughout the region, providing a clear indication to 
motorists of what to expect as Police try to keep roads safer, and free of 
impaired drivers.

“Drivers can expect to be stopped and tested anytime, anywhere,” 
Inspector Ure says.

On Saturday November 27, road policing teams conducted four checkpoints 
around Dunedin city.

More than 700 drivers were stopped over the course of the evening, with 40 of 
those found to have consumed alcohol, and four over the legal limit.

“We are going to do all we can to make a positive impact on our roads by 
targeting those who think they can drink and drive, particularly as we lead 
up to the Christmas break.

“This means a more intensive approach to our breath testing checkpoints, 
moving from place to place quickly, and in all manner of locations.”

There were also patrols and checkpoints in Southland and Central Otago in the 
last weekend of November.

Checkpoints in Wanaka, Roxburgh, Albert Town, and Cromwell stopped a total of 
748 vehicles for breath testing, with nine drivers processed for being over 
the legal limit.

Across Southland, more than 500 vehicles were stopped during the weekend, 
followed by three further checkpoints on Tuesday which stopped 765 vehicles.

New equipment is helping with this intensification, with staff making good 
use of the new Mobile Road Safety Bases across the district.

“These bases are terrific – staff are able to deploy in them, set up a 
checkpoint within minutes and get through a large number of tests, before 
packing down quickly and moving to the next spot.”

Police continued their operation in the first weekend of December, reminding 
drivers that we can be anywhere, anytime.

This weekend across Central Otago and Dunedin, Police stopped 666 drivers, 19 
of whom were over the legal limit.

In one incident near Alexandra a vehicle was reported swerving across the 
road and involved in several near misses. Police stopped the vehicle and the 
driver blew an Excess Breath Alcohol reading of 400 micrograms. The limit for 
drivers over 20 years old is 250.

In Invercargill, Police conducted 14 checkpoints and stopped over 3000 
vehicles between Tuesday and Saturday. Eleven people blew Excess Breath 
Alcohol readings.

Southern District Police will continue to intensify the use of high-volume 
checkpoints to reduce the severe impacts caused by motorists driving under 
the influence of alcohol.

Police remain focused on changing four main behaviors (RIDS: restraints, 
impairment, distraction, speed) which contribute to death and injury on our 
roads as a result of people driving too fast for the conditions, driving 
while impaired (by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue), driving while distracted 
(including using a cell phone) and not being properly restrained.

“We want to make it clear that if you’re drinking, don’t drive. 
Instead, plan ahead and arrange for an alternative means of transport. No 
motorist should be driving impaired – whether that is from alcohol, drugs, 
or fatigue.”

“We do this to keep people safe. Especially coming into Christmas we 
don’t want any family to have spend the holiday season grieving for a loved 
one.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 