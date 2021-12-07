Further Details On Police Checkpoints In Northland
Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:
Northland Police are now in a position to
release further details around
planned Police checkpoints in partnership with Iwi to come into effect when
the borders around Tāmaki Makaurau are lifted on 15 December.
Following discussions with local iwi
and community, Police will set up and
manage two short-term controlled checkpoints south of Whangārei once the
northern boundary is disbanded.
These
checkpoints will be located on State Highway 1 at Uretiti
and the
second on State Highway 12 near Maungaturoto and will focus on northbound
traffic only.
Police will be very mindful of traffic flows,
but the public can expect they
may be stopped and spoken to by Police to ensure they are abiding by the
requirements of the Public Health Order. This means travellers into the
region will need to show proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19
test. The rules around this are on the COVID-19 website for travel at the Red
and Orange settings under the Covid-19 Protection Framework.
These checkpoints will operate 24/7 short
term, Police will then move to a
new model which will involve having random checkpoints and spot checks across
the District to check that people are continuing to comply with the travel
restrictions.
In total, Police will
have 74 staff working on a roster to operate
the
checkpoints on a 24/7 basis. The staff for these checkpoints will come from
both Northland and other Police Districts. As we have done previously with
the existing Auckland borders, we are able to deploy staff from other
districts to support this work. This ensures we can meet other demands on
police as we do for all popular holiday spots during the summer months.
Police will be stopping the
vehicles, and Tai Tokerau Border Control will
be
assisting us to check vaccine passes and or proof of a negative COVID19 test,
to ensure as smooth and quick as possible a process through the
checkpoints. We are mindful that traffic through this region is normally
busy at this time of year and motorists will know they need to plan their
trip and be prepared.
The checkpoints
will not be stopping every car and will not hold up
traffic
unnecessarily or impede essential travel but travellers should be prepared
and expect to be stopped.
Police are looking forward to welcoming
visitors to Northland safely and in a
way that will help protect vulnerable communities.