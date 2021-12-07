Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Details On Police Checkpoints In Northland

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:

Northland Police are now in a position to release further details around 
planned Police checkpoints in partnership with Iwi to come into effect when 
the borders around Tāmaki Makaurau are lifted on 15 December.

Following discussions with local iwi and community, Police will set up and 
manage two short-term controlled checkpoints south of Whangārei once the 
northern boundary is disbanded.

These checkpoints will be located on State Highway 1 at Uretiti and the 
second on State Highway 12 near Maungaturoto and will focus on northbound 
traffic only.

Police will be very mindful of traffic flows, but the public can expect they 
may be stopped and spoken to by Police to ensure they are abiding by the 
requirements of the Public Health Order. This means travellers into the 
region will need to show proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 
test. The rules around this are on the COVID-19 website for travel at the Red 
and Orange settings under the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

These checkpoints will operate 24/7 short term, Police will then move to a 
new model which will involve having random checkpoints and spot checks across 
the District to check that people are continuing to comply with the travel 
restrictions.

In total, Police will have 74 staff working on a roster to operate the 
checkpoints on a 24/7 basis. The staff for these checkpoints will come from 
both Northland and other Police Districts. As we have done previously with 
the existing Auckland borders, we are able to deploy staff from other 
districts to support this work. This ensures we can meet other demands on 
police as we do for all popular holiday spots during the summer months.

Police will be stopping the vehicles, and Tai Tokerau Border Control will be 
assisting us to check vaccine passes and or proof of a negative COVID19 test, 
to ensure as smooth and quick as possible a process through the 
checkpoints. We are mindful that traffic through this region is normally 
busy at this time of year and motorists will know they need to plan their 
trip and be prepared.

The checkpoints will not be stopping every car and will not hold up traffic 
unnecessarily or impede essential travel but travellers should be prepared 
and expect to be stopped.

Police are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Northland safely and in a 
way that will help protect vulnerable communities.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 