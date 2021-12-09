Calling For Expert Help To Save Humpty Dumpty
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
The much-loved icon of Tauranga’s Memorial Park, Humpty
Dumpty, has had a great fall.
Gareth Wallis, General
Manager: Community Services at Tauranga City Council says
the statue was vandalised earlier this week.
“The
statue has been seriously damaged this time round. It looks
like someone has taken a sledgehammer to it. Most of
Humpty’s right arm has been reduced to dust, and his head
is badly chipped in places as well.”
The statue has
delighted children at the park’s playground since
1959.
“It’s very disappointing, as all vandalism
is. I remember Humpty from when I was a kid myself. We’re
not sure it can be repaired, but we’d like to
try.”
Tauranga City Council is looking for expert
craftspeople to help repair the iconic character’s
statue.
“We’re looking for a sculptor or concrete
worker to repair the damage to Humpty’s arm and body, and
for an artist to repaint the statue. If you think you can
help, please get in touch with us.”
If this sounds
like you, please contact Phill Everett on 07 577 7000 by 24
December 2021.
The statue has been made safe until it
can be removed from the
site.
