Egg-citing Update

Humpty Dumpty will stay
on the wall, with news the Incubator Creative Hub is
offering to take on the restoration project.
Simone
Anderson, Incubator Creative Hub Director says that as soon
as they saw poor Humpty’s rotten dilemma, they knew they
could hatch a plan to put him back together
again.
“The Incubator Creative Hub has never had a
challenge like this before. Given there’s a good
connection between eggs and incubators, we immediately knew
we were up for the important responsibility to fix
Humpty”, Simone said.
Director of Spaces and Places,
Paul Dunphy was thrilled to see the support that the
community sent Humpty’s way over the course of the day, on
social media and over the phone.
“We’re so happy
that our Incubator whānau will be helping return Humpty to
the community”.
Restoration will take place in the
new year. Until then, the statue will remain on site, with
safety netting in place, as it’s too tricky to move it
without risking further
damage.
