Child Dies Following Water Incident In Napier

Police can confirm a young child has died in a water-related incident in

Napier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called at about 3.30pm after receiving a report a

child was in difficulty in the sea off Marine Parade, Napier South.

Despite the efforts of four Police officers and a member of the public who

went into the water, the child has tragically died.

The member of the public was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police are currently providing support to the child’s family.

"No one expects a visit to the beach to end this way," says Eastern District

Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park.

"This is a devastating outcome for this family and our thoughts and aroha are

with them.

"I also want to acknowledge the Police staff and member of the public who

went into the water to rescue the child. This is not the outcome they had

wanted and we will ensure they are also provided with support."

Police will make enquiries in relation to the child's death on behalf of the

Coroner to understand what occurred.

A rāhui is expected to be put in place and further details will be provided

once available.



