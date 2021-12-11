Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Spreading Cheer For For Driving Unimpaired

Saturday, 11 December 2021, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Eastern District Police thanked Waipukurau locals for driving unimpaired last night with gifts from Roadsafe Hawke’s Bay.

Last night Eastern District Police commenced Operation ‘Christmas Cheer’, an operation specifically targeting drink and drug driving leading up to this year’s festive season.

The District Impairment Prevention Team deployed to Central Hawke's Bay and conducted a two-hour impairment operation between 7pm and 9pm in Waipukurau.

Over 600 vehicles were stopped and police are pleased to report that no impaired drivers were identified, and no alcohol infringements were issued.

A large number of young people passed through the checkpoint, travelling south for an ‘end of school’ party.

All those spoken to had a plan to stay overnight, ensuring they were fit enough to drive the following morning.

“People in Waipukurau have absolutely done the right thing. This is a great result and demonstrates that the message is having an impact,” says Sergeant Steve Murray, of the Impairment Prevention Team.

“Make the better choice, don’t drink and drive. Plan how to get from point ’A’ to point ‘B’ and arrive alive.

“Alcohol and drugs are a factor in about a third of fatal crashes on our road network and my team are committed to reducing death and injury through prevention and education strategies.”

Accompanying the District Impairment Prevention Team were three members of a partner agency, Roadsafe Hawke's Bay.

“Working together and coordinating with them makes a big difference in implementing the Road To Zero Strategy,” says Sergeant Murray.

All the drivers who provided a negative breath test were rewarded for making the right choice, receiving free gifts from our Roadsafe Hawke's Bay colleagues, packets of lollies, to lip balm and water bottles, along with Better Road Journey Choices leaflets.

“We want everyone to make the right choice before commencing their journey and stay sober behind the wheel,” says Sergeant Murray.

“Those that don’t pose a considerable risk to other road users and we will seek them out and hold them accountable.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 

Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 