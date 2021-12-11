Spreading Cheer For For Driving Unimpaired

Eastern District Police thanked Waipukurau locals for driving unimpaired last night with gifts from Roadsafe Hawke’s Bay.

Last night Eastern District Police commenced Operation ‘Christmas Cheer’, an operation specifically targeting drink and drug driving leading up to this year’s festive season.

The District Impairment Prevention Team deployed to Central Hawke's Bay and conducted a two-hour impairment operation between 7pm and 9pm in Waipukurau.

Over 600 vehicles were stopped and police are pleased to report that no impaired drivers were identified, and no alcohol infringements were issued.

A large number of young people passed through the checkpoint, travelling south for an ‘end of school’ party.

All those spoken to had a plan to stay overnight, ensuring they were fit enough to drive the following morning.

“People in Waipukurau have absolutely done the right thing. This is a great result and demonstrates that the message is having an impact,” says Sergeant Steve Murray, of the Impairment Prevention Team.

“Make the better choice, don’t drink and drive. Plan how to get from point ’A’ to point ‘B’ and arrive alive.

“Alcohol and drugs are a factor in about a third of fatal crashes on our road network and my team are committed to reducing death and injury through prevention and education strategies.”

Accompanying the District Impairment Prevention Team were three members of a partner agency, Roadsafe Hawke's Bay.

“Working together and coordinating with them makes a big difference in implementing the Road To Zero Strategy,” says Sergeant Murray.

All the drivers who provided a negative breath test were rewarded for making the right choice, receiving free gifts from our Roadsafe Hawke's Bay colleagues, packets of lollies, to lip balm and water bottles, along with Better Road Journey Choices leaflets.

“We want everyone to make the right choice before commencing their journey and stay sober behind the wheel,” says Sergeant Murray.

“Those that don’t pose a considerable risk to other road users and we will seek them out and hold them accountable.”

© Scoop Media

