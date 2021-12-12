Whananāki: Person Dies Following Water-related Incident
Sunday, 12 December 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
11 December
Police can confirm a person has died
following a water-related incident at
Whananāki
today.
The incident was reported to Police just after
5.30pm.
Police are making enquiries in relation to the
death on behalf of
the
coroner.
