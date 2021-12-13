Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Week Of Tropical Influence - Heavy Rain And Humid Conditions

Monday, 13 December 2021, 1:34 pm
Press Release: MetService

A low pressure system from the Tasman Sea is forecast to bring significant rain accumulations to many parts of Aotearoa this week. MetService has already issued several Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches associated with this system. Far away from our shores, the first tropical cyclone of the season has been named; Tropical Cyclone Ruby.

Eyes are on the tropics now, with TCWC Brisbane naming the first tropical cyclone of the season in the southwest Pacific yesterday afternoon (4pm Sunday NZDT). Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Ruby currently lies in the Coral Sea and is expected to intensify as it tracks southeast over New Caledonia tomorrow (Tuesday 14). The current forecast track maps are in reasonable agreement that Tropical Cyclone Ruby will pass offshore to the northeast of New Zealand on Friday.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter says, “This is an evolving situation, and our experts will be monitoring it closely as Tropical Cyclone Ruby approaches our area of responsibility later this week, so make sure you stay up to date with the relevant forecasts.”

Closer to home, we are feeling the tropical influence on our weather. Warm days and humid nights continue as a northerly flow pulls warm, moist sub-tropical air down over the country.

“These humid airmasses are quite dynamic and can hold a lot of moisture, therefore producing significant rainfall rates. We are already seeing pulses of heavy rain affecting the upper North Island,” Rossiter adds.

A complex low pressure system developing in this humid air in the Tasman Sea, is expected to affect the country from tomorrow, bringing further heavy rain and strong winds to many regions.

The heaviest rain is expected to affect the North Island and upper South Island and MetService has issued associated Severe Weather Warnings for Heavy Rain for Bay of Plenty, Mt Taranaki and northwest Nelson, with Severe Weather Watches for Heavy Rain for much of the central and upper North Island. Localised flooding and disruptions to the roading network are possible so factor in extra travel time if your moving through areas covered by the Severe Weather Forecasts.

Keep up to date with the latest forecast as the situation evolves and further areas may be added to the Warnings or Watches.

Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


