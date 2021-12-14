Heavy Rain Warning North Of Tokomaru Bay

The Metservice has upgraded the Watch to a Warning:

Severe Weather Warnings

Issued at: 9:55am Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Situation

A complex low pressure system affects central and northern New Zealand through to early Thursday, delivering rain to many places. Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in force for parts of the North Island, northwest Tasman, and now including Canterbury and Marlborough. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 9:54am Tuesday, 14th December 2021

Area: Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay northwards

Valid: 11:00pm Tuesday to 4:00pm Wednesday

Periods of heavy rain. Expect 100 to 160 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 70 to 100 mm about the coast. Peak intensities of 15 to 25 mm/h about the ranges.

