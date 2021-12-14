Heavy Rain Warning North Of Tokomaru Bay

The Metservice has upgraded the Watch to a
Warning:
Severe
Weather Warnings Issued at: 9:55am Tuesday, 14th
December 2021
Situation
A complex low pressure
system affects central and northern New Zealand through to
early Thursday, delivering rain to many places. Heavy Rain
Warnings and Watches are in force for parts of the North
Island, northwest Tasman, and now including Canterbury and
Marlborough. People are advised to keep up to date with the
latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further
areas are added.
Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne -
Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to
rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible
and driving conditions may be
hazardous.
Issued: 9:54am Tuesday, 14th
December 2021 Area: Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay
northwards Valid: 11:00pm Tuesday to 4:00pm
Wednesday Periods of heavy rain. Expect 100 to 160 mm of
rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 70 to 100 mm about
the coast. Peak intensities of 15 to 25 mm/h about the
ranges.
