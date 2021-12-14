Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Updates On Auckland And Northland Checkpoints

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Over 2 million vehicles stopped at Auckland boundary checkpoints
For 100 days Police and Defence Force staff and iwi volunteers have been at 
the frontline of the checkpoints north and south of Auckland engaging with 
drivers and ensuring compliance with the Health Orders in place.
Since 6 September over 2.1million vehicles have been stopped at the 
checkpoints and in general compliance has been very high with only 0.9% of 
vehicles turned around because those travelling did not meet the 
requirements.
Additional to the 2.1million vehicles, since 17 September staff at the 
checkpoints have also stopped over 140,000 heavy vehicles with 1.8% turned 
around for non-compliance. 
With the change to the boundary settings in Auckland the checkpoints will be 
removed from midnight tonight.
“It has been a long three months for our staff working at the checkpoints, 
working at times in some very tough conditions. They have played an 
important role in keeping our communities safe in a pandemic environment and 
helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Assistant Commissioner 
Richard Chambers.
Police officers from across Tāmaki Makaurau have worked on the checkpoints 
and these numbers have been boosted by additional officers from around the 
country.
“I would like to thank and acknowledge all staff who have worked at the 
checkpoints and also recognise those travelling for their patience while 
documentation was checked.”
The disestablishment of the north and south boundary checkpoints will occur 
tonight and it is expected to take a few hours. Those keen to leave the city 
at midnight can expect delays.
We will have a number of staff in the area keeping an eye on traffic and 
making sure everyone is safe on our roads.
Once the checkpoints lift, random spot checks will be in place at both the 
north and south exits of Auckland, and Waikato Police District is ready to do 
the same.
Northland Community Compliance Checkpoints
Community Compliance Checkpoints in Northland will be set up at two locations 
when the new COVID-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) comes into 
effect at 11.59pm tonight.
While the new traffic light system provides for more freedoms, the Health 
Order requires people travelling from Auckland to other regions, to be either 
fully vaccinated or have evidence of a negative Covid test within the 
preceding 72 hours.
Northland locals and residents travelling from regions outside of Auckland 
may be asked to show proof of address.
The checkpoints will be located in Uretiti on SH1 and on SH12 at Maungaturoto 
from 11.59pm Tuesday 14 December and will be for north-bound traffic only.
Police and Waka Kotahi will have traffic management plans in place to move 
traffic through the checkpoints as efficiently as possible however there may 
be delays so please factor this into your travel plans.
Police staff from within and outside Northland district, will manage the 
checkpoints with support from police recruits from the Royal New Zealand 
Police College, and Iwi representatives.
Iwi representatives volunteering at the checkpoints have been police vetted, 
and provided with training on their roles.
The Community Compliance checkpoints have been established following concerns 
from Iwi leaders about the potential risk of Covid-19 having a particularly 
harsh impact on their vulnerable communities.
“Following discussion with iwi, we have determined that the fixed 
checkpoints and spot checks, provide an appropriate level of reassurance to 
keep both locals and visitors safe,” said Northland District Commander 
Superintendent Tony Hill.
Visitors to Northland will be reminded of the travel restrictions and checks 
will be made that the restrictions are being adhered to. We will also be 
engaging with visitors to remind them of the ways they can keep themselves 
and their regional hosts safe – vaccination, face coverings and scanning.
The Community Compliance Checkpoints are Police-led. Only Police have the 
power to stop vehicles and issue infringement notices.
Our staff will work closely with volunteers to ensure traffic flows as 
smoothly as possible. This will mean that not every vehicle will be checked, 
but motorists should plan ahead and ensure they have the right documentation 
ready to show our staff.
Delivery trucks and service vehicles will be waived through the checkpoints 
to keep queues to a minimum.
The Community Compliance Checkpoints will be in place for a short time when 
the bulk of travel is expected to occur, and will be swapped out with spot 
checks and reassurance visits.
It is important to remember the pandemic is not over, and we are migrating to 
a new process that will require patience and understanding from everyone.

