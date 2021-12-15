Police Confirm Identity



Police can now confirm the identity of the body located in Reikorangi,

Waikanae on 11 December 2021.

It was Joseph Alfred Pryor, 63 of Kāpiti.

Mr Pryor, who was reported missing on 27 November, was the subject of an

extensive search operation and investigation.

We would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends at this

difficult time.

Police would like to thank all of those who assisted in the search or

provided information.

Police continue to make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the

coroner.

The coroner will release their finding in due course.

© Scoop Media

