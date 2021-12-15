Police Confirm Identity
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 9:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the identity of the body
located in Reikorangi,
Waikanae on 11 December
2021.
It was Joseph Alfred Pryor, 63 of
Kāpiti.
Mr Pryor, who was reported missing on 27
November, was the subject of an
extensive search
operation and investigation.
We would like to extend
our condolences to his family and friends at
this
difficult time.
Police would like to
thank all of those who assisted in the search
or
provided information.
Police continue to
make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of
the
coroner.
The coroner will release their
finding in due
course.
