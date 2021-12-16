UPDATE: Operation Chestnut

Marlborough Police located 17 firearms and 16,000 rounds of ammunition

following a search warrant executed in Crail Bay on Friday, 10 December.

The warrant was executed as part of Operation Chestnut, an ongoing

investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine and associated

offending in the Tasman, Wellington, Central and Eastern Police districts.

Many of the weapons are prohibited.

“It’s unusual to find such a large collection of firearms out in the

community, and getting them off the street is a big win,” says Detective

Inspector Paul Baskett.

“We will continue to work to prevent harm in the community by targeting

those who hold prohibited firearms and those who profit off of the sale of

methamphetamine.”

A 44-year-old man will be charged in relation to these matters and is next

due to appear in Wellington District Court on 23 December.

