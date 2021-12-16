UPDATE: Operation Chestnut
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Marlborough Police located 17 firearms and 16,000 rounds
of ammunition
following a search warrant executed in
Crail Bay on Friday, 10 December.
The warrant was
executed as part of Operation Chestnut, an
ongoing
investigation into the sale and supply of
methamphetamine and associated
offending in the Tasman,
Wellington, Central and Eastern Police districts.
Many
of the weapons are prohibited.
“It’s unusual to
find such a large collection of firearms out in
the
community, and getting them off the street is a big
win,” says Detective
Inspector Paul
Baskett.
“We will continue to work to prevent harm
in the community by targeting
those who hold prohibited
firearms and those who profit off of the sale
of
methamphetamine.”
A 44-year-old man will be
charged in relation to these matters and is next
due to
appear in Wellington District Court on 23
December.
