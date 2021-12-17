Waikato Police Acknowledge Sentencing
Friday, 17 December 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police today acknowledge the sentencing of a 29-year-old
woman in relation to the death of Rhys Thomasson in November
2019.
Rhys was unwell and in the process of receiving
treatment when his life was tragically cut short.
The
29-year-old woman was convicted of assisting suicide and has
been sentenced to intensive supervision.
"Our thoughts
today are with Rhys' family and friends," says Detective
Simon Moore.
"While the outcome today will not bring
Rhys back, we hope that it provides some comfort to see the
accused held to account for her role in his
death.
"This has been a challenging case to
investigate and prosecute and I want to thank the team for
their outstanding work.
"We would encourage people to
reach out to support services if they are struggling. It's
OK to not be OK, but please reach out for help."
The
Mental Health Support Line is available 24/7 (free call or
text) on 1737 or online at www.1737.org.nz(link is
external).
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>