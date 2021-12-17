Waikato Police Acknowledge Sentencing

Police today acknowledge the sentencing of a 29-year-old woman in relation to the death of Rhys Thomasson in November 2019.

Rhys was unwell and in the process of receiving treatment when his life was tragically cut short.

The 29-year-old woman was convicted of assisting suicide and has been sentenced to intensive supervision.

"Our thoughts today are with Rhys' family and friends," says Detective Simon Moore.

"While the outcome today will not bring Rhys back, we hope that it provides some comfort to see the accused held to account for her role in his death.

"This has been a challenging case to investigate and prosecute and I want to thank the team for their outstanding work.

"We would encourage people to reach out to support services if they are struggling. It's OK to not be OK, but please reach out for help."

The Mental Health Support Line is available 24/7 (free call or text) on 1737 or online at www.1737.org.nz(link is external).

