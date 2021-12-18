Serious crash, Invercargill - Southern

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Tay and Clyde Streets, Invercargill.

Emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle crash shortly after 5am.

Three people haver a range of injuries and have been transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road remains closed and could be for some time until the scene

examination is completed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

