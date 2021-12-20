Prohibited Fire Season In Thames-Coromandel

Thames-Coromandel is now in a prohibited fire season.

The change came into force at 9 am, 20 December and covers the area within the Thames-Coromandel Council boundaries.

It was previously in an open fire season.

District Manager, Daryl Trim says the season change means no open-air fires can be lit within the coverage area, and permits to light fires will not be issued.

"We are about to see an influx of people into Thames-Coromandel and we want to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control as much.

"While open-air fires will be banned from Monday 20 December, holiday-makers and locals can still undertake a range of activities that includes the use of fire," Daryl Trim says.

For more information about the activities you can and can’t do in a prohibited fire season head to checkitsalright.nz.

The islands off the mainland are included in the prohibited season.

Also, coming into force is a restriction on the use of private fireworks within the Thames-Coromandel area.

The use of fireworks will be prohibited, no timeframe for the ban has been put in place.

Excluded from this restriction are already approved and planned public fireworks displays.

While we understand visitors and locals alike want to celebrate the holidays and the New Year with a bang, fireworks can potentially start devastating fires.

We just ask anyone heading to Thames-Coromandel for the holiday period and its permanent residents to keep their fireworks stored at home until the ban is lifted.

"Everyone here at Fire and Emergency wants locals and holidaymakers alike to have a fun and safe holiday period, and being cautious and following the restrictions around fire will help keep you and your whanau and friend safe," Daryl Trim says.

© Scoop Media

