UPDATE: 12pm 20/12/21 - Waiharara Fire

Firefighters are continuing to fight the fire at Waiharara which has now burnt around 2000 hectares.

There are nine helicopters, multiple ground crews, and heavy machinery at the scene fighting the fire. Today crews are assessing structures, protecting properties and removing vegetation.

The Kaimaumau community will be staying at Waiharara School for another night as a safety precaution. A Police cordon will be in place tonight at the village.

