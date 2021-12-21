Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

On Yer Boat? No Excuses

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council


There are ‘No Excuses’ for unsafe behaviour on the water this summer, says the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Harbourmaster’s team as they gear up for a busy summer.

Hawke’s Bay’s Harbourmaster Captain Martin Moore says having a good time on the water is also about being prepared and staying safe.

“Whatever the conditions are, boaties should wear a life jacket. It can make the difference between life or death,” says Captain Moore.

The Regional Council takes part in Maritime New Zealand’s national “No Excuses” campaign, and Captain Moore says he wants all boaties to stay safe in Hawke’s Bay waters.

“We’re expecting a really busy summer on the water, with travel restrictions meaning more locals will be looking to have some fun in their own backyards. There’s a general sense that people are wanting to get out on the water to relax and have some fun at the end of what has been another challenging year.”

“With potential for a record number of vessels on the water, we’re asking all boaties to prepare fully by taking note of and following the safer boating rules, so everyone gets home safely,” says Captain Moore.

The Harbourmaster team has been going round different schools in the region to educate tamariki on boating safety, and will be out and about talking to boaties.

“We’ll be out on the water and at boat ramps around Hawke’s Bay to check boaties are complying with the boating safety code and local bylaws, including wearing lifejackets and sticking to safe speeds.”

“It’s important for us to take a firm approach to people breaching the rules, especially where safety of other water users is put at risk. There is no excuse for not doing the right thing to keep everyone safe on the water.”

For more information about how to stay safe on the water head to our Harbourmaster hub.

A national picture:

  • Two million Kiwis were involved in recreational boating last summer
  • Lifejacket wearing behavior amongst recreational boaties is steady at about 75% wearing all or most of the time on the water.
  • 60% of boats approached carried multiple communication devices.
  • 60% of boats approached carried VHF communication devices.
  • 55% of those who die in recreational boating accidents each year could be saved if they wear a lifejacket.

Data from Maritime NZ.

