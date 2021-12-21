Man Injured In Levin During Arrest
Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 9:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At about 3pm today Police received a 111 call from
members of the public
concerned about a man’s behaviour
in Levin.
A Police officer arrived and attempted to
arrest the man.
Initial information indicates that
during the arrest process both the officer
and the man
fell to the ground, with the man hitting his head.
The
officer called for medical assistance for the man.
The
man is now in Wellington Hospital where he remains in an
induced coma.
The area where the incident occurred has
been cordoned off and a critical
incident investigation
is underway.
“This has been a distressing incident
for all those involved and our
thoughts are with this man
and his family,” says Acting Central District
Commander
Inspector Belinda Dewar.
“We are mindful that an
investigation into the circumstances is in the very
early
stages and as such we are not able to provide any further
detail at
this time.”
The Independent Police
Conduct Authority will be notified.
Police are
requesting anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV
footage
that covers Oxford Street, in the vicinity of
No.47, to please get in touch
via 105 and quote file
number
211221/5849.
