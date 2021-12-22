Body Found In Search For Missing Kayaker

21 December

Police searching for missing kayaker Jack Skellett located a body in

Wellington Harbour this evening.

While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that

of the missing 23-year-old.

Police's thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family, who have

requested privacy at this difficult time.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

