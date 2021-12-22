UPDATE 10am - Waiharara Fire, Northland
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Kaimaumau community are returning to their homes this
morning in time for Christmas. Thermal imaging overnight
showed there were no hot spots or heat in the southern end
of the fireground behind the Kaimaumau village. DOC
representatives gave early christmas presents to the
children of the community on behalf of Minister of Emergency
Management and Conservation, Hon. Kiritapu Allen. Until the
next rain is forecast next Tuesday, Kaimaumau residents
should disconnect down pipes from roof spouting to avoid ash
and any debris going into water tanks. There is still active
firefighting operations around the Kaimaumau area. If you
don’t need to be in Kaimaumau, please stay away from the
area, including no camping. Residents are asked to away from
machinery and crews working behind
properties.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>