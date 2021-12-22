UPDATE 10am - Waiharara Fire, Northland



Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk

Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa

The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>



Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ

The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>



