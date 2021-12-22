A Reminder Of Summer Camping Requirements
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Council is reminding everyone of the requirements for
summer and freedom camping across the region.
All
campers aged 12 and over will need a vaccine pass at all of
our region’s freedom and summer camping sites. This will
remain in place when Tairāwhiti moves to Orange from
11:59pm on 30 December. Camping inspectors will be actively
requesting passes at all camping sites.
Changes to
Council’s Freedom Camping Bylaw mean permits are required
for summer camping and can be obtained on Council’s
website. Permits are free or by a koha
donation.
Rubbish bags are no longer supplied with
camping permits and therefore campers must take their
rubbish with them or to the nearest transfer
station.
Camping is only permitted within the
designated zones and campers must have a self-contained
vehicle or a tent with a chemical toilet.
For more
information on the camping bylaw, summer camping and to
apply for a permit, see https://www.gdc.govt.nz/recreation/summer-camping.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>