A Reminder Of Summer Camping Requirements

Council is reminding everyone of the requirements for summer and freedom camping across the region.

All campers aged 12 and over will need a vaccine pass at all of our region’s freedom and summer camping sites. This will remain in place when Tairāwhiti moves to Orange from 11:59pm on 30 December. Camping inspectors will be actively requesting passes at all camping sites.

Changes to Council’s Freedom Camping Bylaw mean permits are required for summer camping and can be obtained on Council’s website. Permits are free or by a koha donation.

Rubbish bags are no longer supplied with camping permits and therefore campers must take their rubbish with them or to the nearest transfer station.

Camping is only permitted within the designated zones and campers must have a self-contained vehicle or a tent with a chemical toilet.

For more information on the camping bylaw, summer camping and to apply for a permit, see https://www.gdc.govt.nz/recreation/summer-camping.

© Scoop Media

